Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba
News photo Daily Post  - Professor Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6, 2021 governorship election, has described the

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra Election: Uba Kidnapped Sitting Governor, Forged SSCE Certificate, Soludo Reveals Independent:
Anambra Election: Uba Kidnapped Sitting Governor, Forged SSCE Certificate, Soludo Reveals
Anambra 2021: You Kidnapped Sitting Governor, Forged SSCE Certificate – Soludo Slams Uba Infotrust News:
Anambra 2021: You Kidnapped Sitting Governor, Forged SSCE Certificate – Soludo Slams Uba
Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate – Soludo slams Uba Within Nigeria:
Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate – Soludo slams Uba
Anambra election: You kidnapped sitting Governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo attacks Uba - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Anambra election: You kidnapped sitting Governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo attacks Uba - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Viral video: I wasn't expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
7 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 8 hours ago
8 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info