Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku
News photo Daily Post  - Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said it is time for the atonement of the sins and mistakes of the past and present leaders, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku Nigerian Eye:
2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku
2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku Tunde Ednut:
2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku
2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku Within Nigeria:
2023: It’s time to atone for past leaders’ mistakes – Atiku
Atiku: It’s time to atone for past leaders mistake Republican Nigeria:
Atiku: It’s time to atone for past leaders mistake
2023: It’s Time To Atone For Past Leaders’ Mistakes – Atiku Speaks After Convention Tori News:
2023: It’s Time To Atone For Past Leaders’ Mistakes – Atiku Speaks After Convention


   More Picks
1 Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
2 Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
5 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Declare bandits federal civil servants since you are finding it hard to pronounce them terrorists ? Shehu Sani to Buhari Govt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 May God Always Put A Smile On your Face - Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son's Birthday - Infotrust News, 16 hours ago
10 I didn’t visit Buhari for politics – Tinubu - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info