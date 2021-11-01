Nigeria: IPOB denies ESN gun duel with Army at Nnobi, Anambra State, labels attackers “criminals”







The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as "fabricated and laughable claims by Nigeria Government and its ... Global Upfront - Says attackers and the four gunmen killed were "criminals recruited by Governor Uzodinma to implicate us"The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as "fabricated and laughable claims by Nigeria Government and its ...



News Credibility Score: 99%