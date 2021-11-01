Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video
Sahara Reporters
- A video which has now gone viral on social media shows the student twerking amid cheers from her fellow students.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Viral video: I wasn't expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student
Independent:
Viral Video: I Wasn’t Expelled For Twerking, Says UNN Medical Student
Igbere TV News:
Viral Video: I Wasn’t Expelled For Twerking, Says UNN Medical Student
Nigerian Eye:
Viral video: I wasn’t expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student
Sundiata Post:
Viral video: I wasn’t expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student
PM News:
UNN harassed me for twerking: Student in viral video speaks
Infotrust News:
Viral video: I Wasn’t Expelled For Twerking, Says UNN Medical Student
Global Upfront:
Viral video: Unrepentant female UNN medical student fumes, says I wasn’t expelled for twerking
First Reports:
You can’t expel me for twerking, Medical student replies UNN
Kanyi Daily:
UNN Student Breaks Silence After She Was Reportedy Expelled For Twerking in Viral Video
Tunde Ednut:
“I Will Make Sure She’s Expelled and Prosecuted – Dean Reacts to Viral Dance Video of Medical Student
Within Nigeria:
“I Will Make Sure She’s Expelled and Prosecuted – Dean Reacts to Viral Dance Video of Medical Student
Naija News:
‘I Have Faced So Much Humiliation, Cant Come Out’ – UNN Student In Viral Twerking Video Cries Out
Mojidelano:
‘I Wasn’t Expelled, But Harassed’ — UNN Student With Exposed Derrière While Twerking In Viral Video Breaks Silence (Videos)
More Picks
1
University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
3
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
7
Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
8
Actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...