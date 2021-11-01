Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arraign 3 minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl
News photo The Guardian  - The Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned three minors before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

3 minors The Herald:
3 minors 'rape' 11-year-old girl in Makurdi | herald.ng
Police arraign three minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl The Eagle Online:
Police arraign three minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl
Police arraign 3 minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl Pulse Nigeria:
Police arraign 3 minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl
Police arraign 3 minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl Prompt News:
Police arraign 3 minors for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl
Two Arraigned For Allegedly Abducting, Raping 16-year-old Deaf Girl In Lagos News Break:
Two Arraigned For Allegedly Abducting, Raping 16-year-old Deaf Girl In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Viral video: I wasn't expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 9 hours ago
6 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
10 May God Always Put A Smile On your Face - Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son's Birthday - Infotrust News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info