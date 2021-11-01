Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence Was Invaded Second Time By Nigerian Security Operatives—Falana
Sahara Reporters  - Femi Falana (SAN)




Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has stated that the residence of a Supreme Court Judge, Mary Odili, was invaded a second time because the Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to prosecute the ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

On invasion of Justice Odili’s residence Nigerian Tribune:
On invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
Senate Reacts To Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence Sundiata Post:
Senate Reacts To Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence
Senate Reacts To Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence Naija News:
Senate Reacts To Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence
Why Justice Odili Global Village Extra:
Why Justice Odili's House Was Invaded Again- Falana
IGP Reacts to Invasion of Justice Mary Odili Tori News:
IGP Reacts to Invasion of Justice Mary Odili's Residence, Reveals Next Line of Action


   More Picks
1 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
7 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info