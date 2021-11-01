Why Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence Was Invaded Second Time By Nigerian Security Operatives—Falana









Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has stated that the residence of a Supreme Court Judge, Mary Odili, was invaded a second time because the Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to prosecute the ... Sahara Reporters - Femi Falana (SAN)Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has stated that the residence of a Supreme Court Judge, Mary Odili, was invaded a second time because the Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to prosecute the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%