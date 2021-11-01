Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet
News photo Khor Gist  - Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka was on Sunday gifted the sum of N6 million by the founder and senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.The senior prophet also gave two other actors, who ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge Linda Ikeji Blog:
Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge
Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from prophet Jeremiah Daily Times:
Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from prophet Jeremiah
"I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love" – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift Yaba Left Online:
"I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love" – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift
Ailing popular Nollywood actor, gifted N6m by Nigerian prophet 247 U Reports:
Ailing popular Nollywood actor, gifted N6m by Nigerian prophet
“I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love” – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift Naija Parrot:
“I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love” – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift
Prophet Jeremiah Gifts Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ani, Others N7 Million For Health Challenge Infotrust News:
Prophet Jeremiah Gifts Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ani, Others N7 Million For Health Challenge
Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge Within Nigeria:
Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge
Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge 1st for Credible News:
Prophet Jeremiah gifts Nollywood actor, Emeka Ani, others N7 million for health challenge
“I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love” – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift Luci Post:
“I am overwhelmed by his generosity and heart full of love” – Ailing Veteran Actor, Emeka Ani appreciates Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin over 6million Naira cash gift
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ani Who Begged For His Life From Sick Bed, Receives ‘Huge’ Help Naija News:
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ani Who Begged For His Life From Sick Bed, Receives ‘Huge’ Help


   More Picks
1 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
7 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info