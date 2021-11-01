Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud
News photo The Guardian  - Cross-examination of the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, in a case of N761 million fraud was stalled in Lagos on Friday due to the defendant’s absence.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in N761 million subsidy fraud case Peoples Gazette:
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in N761 million subsidy fraud case
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud Prompt News:
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud
Alleged N761m fraud: Cross - examination of Bawa stalled - P.M. News PM News:
Alleged N761m fraud: Cross - examination of Bawa stalled - P.M. News
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud Pulse Nigeria:
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud — NEWSVERGE
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud The Eagle Online:
Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761m subsidy fraud


   More Picks
1 University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
4 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info