Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari's chief of staff Gambari lays foundation for State House clinic
News photo The Guardian  - The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has laid the foundation for the construction of the Presidential wing of the State House Clinic, Abuja. President Buhari recently approved a site for the construction of a VIP ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gambari inaugurate construction of N21bn VIP Clinic The Punch:
Gambari inaugurate construction of N21bn VIP Clinic
Buhari Government Begins Construction Of Controversial N21billion State House Clinic Sahara Reporters:
Buhari Government Begins Construction Of Controversial N21billion State House Clinic
N21bn new State House Clinic to care for visiting heads of state ― Gambari Nigerian Tribune:
N21bn new State House Clinic to care for visiting heads of state ― Gambari
Gambari lays foundation for presidential wing of State House clinic – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gambari lays foundation for presidential wing of State House clinic – The Sun Nigeria
Presidency Lays Foundation For Construction of New State House Clinic Independent:
Presidency Lays Foundation For Construction of New State House Clinic
Presidency Flags Off Construction Of N21bn VIP Clinic The Will:
Presidency Flags Off Construction Of N21bn VIP Clinic
Gambari inaugurates construction of Presidential Wing of State House Clinic Prompt News:
Gambari inaugurates construction of Presidential Wing of State House Clinic
Gambari inaugurates construction of N21bn VIP Clinic Politics Nigeria:
Gambari inaugurates construction of N21bn VIP Clinic
Gambari Inaugurates Construction Of N21bn Presidential Clinic Global Village Extra:
Gambari Inaugurates Construction Of N21bn Presidential Clinic


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 Police arrest personnel allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info