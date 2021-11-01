Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Speaker Gbajabiamila promises to ensure safe release of VANGUARD Reporter
National Daily  - The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Nigeria National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the opening of a two-day capacity building Workshop jointly organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the National Institute for ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

Gbajabiamila tasks security agencies on safe return of missing Vanguard reporter Premium Times:
Gbajabiamila tasks security agencies on safe return of missing Vanguard reporter
House of Reps promises safe return of Vanguard newspapers reporter AIT:
House of Reps promises safe return of Vanguard newspapers reporter
Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist Prompt News:
Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist
Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist Pulse Nigeria:
Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist


