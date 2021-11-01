Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police take over Justice Odili's vicinity, as IGP orders investigation into invasion
Daily Post
- The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Babaji
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IGP orders probe into invasion of Odili's residence
Sahara Reporters:
Inspector-General Of Police Orders Probe Into Invasion Of Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence
Leadership:
Odili: Senators Protest, IGP Orders Probe
The Cable:
IGP orders probe into invasion of Mary Odili's home
Ripples Nigeria:
IGP orders probe of Justice Odili’s house invasion
The News Guru:
Invasion of Justice Odili's residence is unfortunate - IGP
News Wire NGR:
Police orders "detailed" probe into invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence
The Eagle Online:
Invasion of Odili’s home: IGP orders detailed investigation
Naija News:
Justice Odili: IGP Baba Takes Fresh Decision After Illegal Invasion
