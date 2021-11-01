We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue ― Police

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post,
18 hours ago