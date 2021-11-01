Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue ― Police
News photo Vanguard News  - Benue Police Command has assured residents of the state that it will soon apprehend the criminal elements luring young women into hidden places and killing

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police vow to apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue Peoples Gazette:
Police vow to apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police — NEWSVERGE
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police Daily Nigerian:
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police
Police in Benue raise concern over killing of young women The Eagle Online:
Police in Benue raise concern over killing of young women
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police Prompt News:
We’ll soon apprehend criminals killing young women in Benue – Police
Benue Police: We will soon apprehend criminals killing young women Republican Nigeria:
Benue Police: We will soon apprehend criminals killing young women


   More Picks
1 University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
4 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info