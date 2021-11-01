Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TheCable on-the-scene: Rescue mission ongoing at Lagos building collapse site
11 hours ago
Scene at the site of the collapsed 21-storey building at Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday. Nigerian Tribune:
Scene at the site of the collapsed 21-storey building at Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.
Sahara Reporters:
Livestream: Scene Of Building Collapse In Ikoyi, Lagos Watch live:
VIDEO: Rescue Operation ongoing at the site of the building collapse in Ikoyi Lagos State. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Rescue Operation ongoing at the site of the building collapse in Ikoyi Lagos State.
Scene of collapsed 21-storey building in Lagos (Photos) PM News:
Scene of collapsed 21-storey building in Lagos (Photos)


