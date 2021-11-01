Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
TheCable on-the-scene: Rescue mission ongoing at Lagos building collapse site
The Cable
- TheCable on-the-scene: Rescue mission ongoing at Lagos building collapse site
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Scene at the site of the collapsed 21-storey building at Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.
Sahara Reporters:
Livestream: Scene Of Building Collapse In Ikoyi, Lagos Watch live:
News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Rescue Operation ongoing at the site of the building collapse in Ikoyi Lagos State.
PM News:
Scene of collapsed 21-storey building in Lagos (Photos)
More Picks
1
University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara -
News Wire NGR,
16 hours ago
3
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
7
Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
8
Actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
