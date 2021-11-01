Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate grills Keyamo over allowances of beneficiaries of FG 774, 000 special public works
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Worried by the delay in the payment of the monthly allowance of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Public Works

17 hours ago
Keyamo, NDE boss drilled over unpaid N7.3B to Special Public Works beneficiaries Daily Post:
Keyamo, NDE boss drilled over unpaid N7.3B to Special Public Works beneficiaries
Senate Grills Keyamo Over Unpaid Allowances Of 774,000 Jobs Beneficiaries The Trent:
Senate Grills Keyamo Over Unpaid Allowances Of 774,000 Jobs Beneficiaries
N7.3bn Debt: FG Owes Beneficiaries Of Special Public Works Programme Independent:
N7.3bn Debt: FG Owes Beneficiaries Of Special Public Works Programme
Senate Grills Keyamo Over Allowances Of Beneficiaries Of FG 774, 000 Special Public Works The Nigeria Lawyer:
Senate Grills Keyamo Over Allowances Of Beneficiaries Of FG 774, 000 Special Public Works


1 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
4 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
