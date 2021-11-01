Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife – Tweep tell married men
Correct NG  - A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to the platform to school married men who are having extra-marital affairs because they think the other woman is better than their wife.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife" – Nigerian man tells married men Yaba Left Online:
"If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife" – Nigerian man tells married men
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” – Nigerian man tells married men Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” – Nigerian man tells married men
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” – Nigerian man tells married men Naija Parrot:
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” – Nigerian man tells married men
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” - Nigerian man tells married men Luci Post:
“If your side chic starts living with you, you’ll realise she’s not better than your wife” - Nigerian man tells married men


   More Picks
1 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
4 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info