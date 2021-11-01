Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the handover of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) students arrested by the Nigerian Army.

 

The officers of

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC confirms Army’s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students Daily Post:
EFCC confirms Army’s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students
Nigerian Army Handover 20 Arrested TASUED Students To Us – EFCC Confirm Naija Loaded:
Nigerian Army Handover 20 Arrested TASUED Students To Us – EFCC Confirm
EFCC confirms Army’s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
EFCC confirms Army’s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud
TASUED students arrested by army handed over to EFCC Top Naija:
TASUED students arrested by army handed over to EFCC
EFCC Confirms Army’s Handover Of 20 Arrested TASUED Students For Fraud Mojidelano:
EFCC Confirms Army’s Handover Of 20 Arrested TASUED Students For Fraud


   More Picks
1 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
2 Viral video: I wasn't expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 11 hours ago
6 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 Actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info