Gumi insists on amnesty for bandits, condemns move to label them terrorists
Daily Trust  - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has insisted that granting amnesty to bandits is the solution to stopping the bloodshed in the northern regions.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

