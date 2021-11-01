Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra
News photo Daily Post  - Police detectives in Anambra State have recovered locally made RPG Bomb and a hand grenade from the site of the shootout between gunmen and security

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police recover locally made IEDs from suspected IPOB members Peoples Gazette:
Police recover locally made IEDs from suspected IPOB members
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra Pulse Nigeria:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra News Wire NGR:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang Prompt News:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang
Anambra: Police recover locally made bombs - P.M. News PM News:
Anambra: Police recover locally made bombs - P.M. News
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang The Eagle Online:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang
We Recovered RPG Bomb, Grenade Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra – Police Naija News:
We Recovered RPG Bomb, Grenade Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra – Police
Police Recover Locally-Made Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra Infotrust News:
Police Recover Locally-Made Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra
Police Reveals Bombs And Explosives Recovered From Alleged ESN Members In Anambra Anaedo Online:
Police Reveals Bombs And Explosives Recovered From Alleged ESN Members In Anambra
Anambra Police Command Recovers Locally Made Bombs From Suspected ESN Gang The New Diplomat:
Anambra Police Command Recovers Locally Made Bombs From Suspected ESN Gang
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra Tunde Ednut:
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra


   More Picks
1 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
7 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info