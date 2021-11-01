Post News
News at a Glance
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra
Daily Post
- Police detectives in Anambra State have recovered locally made RPG Bomb and a hand grenade from the site of the shootout between gunmen and security
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Police recover locally made IEDs from suspected IPOB members
Pulse Nigeria:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra
News Wire NGR:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang in Anambra
Prompt News:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang
PM News:
Anambra: Police recover locally made bombs - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Police recover locally made bombs from suspected ESN gang
Naija News:
We Recovered RPG Bomb, Grenade Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra – Police
Infotrust News:
Police Recover Locally-Made Explosives From IPOB/ESN In Anambra
Anaedo Online:
Police Reveals Bombs And Explosives Recovered From Alleged ESN Members In Anambra
The New Diplomat:
Anambra Police Command Recovers Locally Made Bombs From Suspected ESN Gang
Tunde Ednut:
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra
Within Nigeria:
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra
More Picks
1
Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
5
Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
7
Buni Approves over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
10
Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
