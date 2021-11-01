|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Buni Approves over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post,
3 hours ago
|
9
|
Gumi insists on amnesty for bandits, condemns move to label them terrorists - Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Police arrest personnel allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra - The Nation,
16 hours ago