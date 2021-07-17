Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC arrests Obi Cubana for money laundering, tax fraud
The Punch  - and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering.

41 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

