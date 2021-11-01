Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu orders probe of Gerrard Road building collapse, calls for calm
Nigerian Tribune  - Lagos State government has ordered an investigation into the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday on Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state,

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building: Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Probe This Day:
Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building: Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Probe
Sanwo-Olu orders probe into building collapse Vanguard News:
Sanwo-Olu orders probe into building collapse
Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building Biz Watch Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building
Sanwo-Olu orders probe of Lagos building collapse Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu orders probe of Lagos building collapse
Sanwo-Olu orders probe of collapsed 21-storey building PM News:
Sanwo-Olu orders probe of collapsed 21-storey building
Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building: Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Probe The Nigeria Lawyer:
Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building: Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Probe
Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Of Collapsed 21-Storey Building The Will:
Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Of Collapsed 21-Storey Building


   More Picks
1 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
4 16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 Climate change: American billionaire, Jeff Bezos, hails President Buhari in Glasgow - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 Aviation handlers threaten strike over NASS embargo on new NCAA rates - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info