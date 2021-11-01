Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, has applauded singer Davido for his humility after the met in Atlanta, USA today November 1.

 

Ayefele, who is also the owner of Fresh 10

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yinka Ayefele reaffirms love for Davido as duo meets in US The Punch:
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms love for Davido as duo meets in US
“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta Too Xclusive:
“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US Yaba Left Online:
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US
“I admire your humility”, Ayefele hails Davido, as they take pictures together The Info NG:
“I admire your humility”, Ayefele hails Davido, as they take pictures together
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US
Yinka Ayefele Reaffirms Love For Davido As Duo Meets In US Infotrust News:
Yinka Ayefele Reaffirms Love For Davido As Duo Meets In US
“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta Tunde Ednut:
“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta
Gospel Singer Yinka Ayefele Hails Davido’s Humility After They Met In Atlanta. Legit 9ja:
Gospel Singer Yinka Ayefele Hails Davido’s Humility After They Met In Atlanta.
Ayefele confirms Davido Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ayefele confirms Davido's humility, says he is different from them | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US Naija Parrot:
Yinka Ayefele reaffirms his love for Davido as they meet in Atlanta, US
‘You’re different from them’ Yinka Ayefele praises Singer Davido after he did the unexpected Kemi Filani Blog:
‘You’re different from them’ Yinka Ayefele praises Singer Davido after he did the unexpected


   More Picks
1 University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
4 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info