Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Veteran gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, has applauded singer Davido for his humility after the met in Atlanta, USA today November 1.
Ayefele, who is also the owner of Fresh 10
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
