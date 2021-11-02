Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF Vanguard News - The International Monetary Fund, IMF, yesterday, said that Nigeria’s banks closed 234 branches and 649 Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, in 2020 leading to a decline in the country’s Financial Access Score (FAS) to 4.44 in the year against 4.78 in 2019.



News Credibility Score: 99%