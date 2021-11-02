Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF
News photo Vanguard News  - The International Monetary Fund, IMF, yesterday, said that Nigeria’s banks closed 234 branches and 649 Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, in 2020 leading to a decline in the country’s Financial Access Score (FAS) to 4.44 in the year against 4.78 in 2019.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF Point Blank News:
Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF
Nigeria Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria's Financial Access Ranking Drops As Banks Close Branches, ATMs
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs — IMF The Street Journal:
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs — IMF
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs In 2020 — IMF The Will:
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs In 2020 — IMF
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs — IMF Economic Confidential:
Nigerian Banks Closed 234 Branches, 649 ATMs — IMF
Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF Star News:
Nigerian banks closed 234 branches, 649 ATMs — IMF


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 Police arrest personnel allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info