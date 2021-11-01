Post News
Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana
Daily Post
- Popular socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the arrest of businessman, Obi Cubana by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Arrest Of Obi Cubana: Calm Down, It May Get Worse With FBI – Deji Adeyanju
Information Nigeria:
Arrest Of Obi Cubana: Calm Down, It May Get Worse With FBI – Adeyanju
Oyo Gist:
"Obi Cubana should be celebrating its EFCC not FBI"- Deji Adeyanju
Politics Nigeria:
“EFCC can arrest Obi Cubana but Abba Kyari is Free” – Deji Adeyanju
Edujandon:
But Tinubu and Abba Kyari are free – Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana
Naija News:
It Is Better To Be Arrested By EFCC Than FBI - Deji Adeyanju Reacts To Obi Cubana’s Arrest
Tori News:
''I Told Obi Cubana To Be Careful But People Said I Was Jealous Of Him'' - Deji Adeyanju
Kemi Filani Blog:
It could get worse if FBI is involved - Deji Adeyanju reacts as EFCC picks up Obi Cubana - Kemi Filani News
