Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC
News photo Daily Post  - Some Nigerians have warned against detaining billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, who was arrested by the operatives of the Economic

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra – Nigerians warn EFCC Daily Times:
Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra – Nigerians warn EFCC
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC Naija Loaded:
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC Information Nigeria:
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC
Obi Cubana arrested by EFCC - P.M. News PM News:
Obi Cubana arrested by EFCC - P.M. News
Obi Cubana still with EFCC – source — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Obi Cubana still with EFCC – source — NEWSVERGE
EFCC Arrests popular Socialite Obi Cubana Over Alleged money laundering Society Gazette Nigeria:
EFCC Arrests popular Socialite Obi Cubana Over Alleged money laundering
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC Infotrust News:
Arrest Of Obi Cubana Will Worsen Insecurity In Anambra – Nigerians Warn EFCC
Obi Cubana allegedly arrested by EFCC Gist Reel:
Obi Cubana allegedly arrested by EFCC
Obi Cubana and The Legality of His Arrest. EE Live:
Obi Cubana and The Legality of His Arrest.
Obi Cubana: Nigerians react to arrest of popular socialite by EFCC 1st for Credible News:
Obi Cubana: Nigerians react to arrest of popular socialite by EFCC
EFCC Reveals Why They ‘Arrested’ Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana Naija News:
EFCC Reveals Why They ‘Arrested’ Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana
EFCC Finally Breaks Silence Over Arrest And Detention of Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana Tori News:
EFCC Finally Breaks Silence Over Arrest And Detention of Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 Police arrest personnel allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info