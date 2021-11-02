Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Davido reacts to the arrest of billionaire club owner, Obi Cubana
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Following the report that popular club owner and Entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, otherwise known as Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged money laundering, Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted to the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Davido hails Obi Cubana amid reports of his arrest over alleged money laundering Correct NG:
Davido hails Obi Cubana amid reports of his arrest over alleged money laundering
Singer, Davido reacts to the arrest of billionaire club owner, Obi Cubana Naija Parrot:
Singer, Davido reacts to the arrest of billionaire club owner, Obi Cubana
Singer, Davido reacts following arrest of entertainment mogul, Obi Cubana Luci Post:
Singer, Davido reacts following arrest of entertainment mogul, Obi Cubana
See What Davido Said In ‘Igbo’ About Obi Cubana’s Arrest By EFCC Anaedo Online:
See What Davido Said In ‘Igbo’ About Obi Cubana’s Arrest By EFCC
Davido Reacts To Obi Cubana’s Arrest GL Trends:
Davido Reacts To Obi Cubana’s Arrest
Davido reacts to Obi Cubana Ladun Liadi Blog:
Davido reacts to Obi Cubana's arrest, you won't believe what he said | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Davido reacts to the arrest of nightlife king, Obi Cubana by the EFCC 1st for Credible News:
Davido reacts to the arrest of nightlife king, Obi Cubana by the EFCC
Davido Reacts As EFCC Quizzes Obi Cubana The New Diplomat:
Davido Reacts As EFCC Quizzes Obi Cubana
Davido Reacts To Obi Cubana Tori News:
Davido Reacts To Obi Cubana's Arrest


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 1 day ago
7 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Singer, Davido reacts to the arrest of billionaire club owner, Obi Cubana - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info