Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Na thunder go fire you!" - Nigerian lady calls out man who 'priced' her for N20,000 'like a commodity'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian Facebook user, Olajumoke Ashabi Ade has called out a man who she says priced her like a commodity for N20,000. 

 

According to the post she shared on a Facebook group on

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’ Yaba Left Online:
“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’
“Na thunder go fire you!” Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Na thunder go fire you!”
“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’ My Celebrity & I:
“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’
“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’ Naija Parrot:
“Na thunder go fire you!” – Nigerian lady calls out man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000 ‘like a commodity’
Nigerian Lady Slams Man Who Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Slams Man Who 'Priced' Her For N20,000 'Like A Commodity'


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 Police arrest personnel allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info