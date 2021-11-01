Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man shares experience with racism while on a train in Germany
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man in Germany is sharing his experience with racist locals. The man, who resumed work in a company in Germany on Monday, November 1, shared a photo he took on the train during his commute.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ black people enjoy in Germany Yaba Left Online:
Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ black people enjoy in Germany
Nigerian man shares experience with racism while on a train in Germany Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man shares experience with racism while on a train in Germany
Nigerian man shares experience with racism while on a train in Germany Monte Oz Live:
Nigerian man shares experience with racism while on a train in Germany
Dee Reporters:
Nigerian Man Shares Racism Experience On A Train In Germany
Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ Black People enjoy in Germany Luci Post:
Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ Black People enjoy in Germany
Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ black people enjoy in Germany Naija Parrot:
Racism: Nigerian man shares one of the many ‘privileges’ black people enjoy in Germany
Nigerian Man Narrates Experience With Racism On A Train In Germany Tori News:
Nigerian Man Narrates Experience With Racism On A Train In Germany


   More Picks
1 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Nigerian lecturer set to marry his former student - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Calm down, it may get worse with FBI - Adeyanju on EFCC arrest of Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Police recover locally-made explosives from IPOB/ESN in Anambra - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Arrest of Obi Cubana will worsen insecurity in Anambra - Nigerians warn EFCC - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Ailing Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka gets N6m from Nigerian prophet - Khor Gist, 1 day ago
7 EFCC confirms Army?s handover of 20 arrested TASUED students for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Buni Approves  over N422 million Payment of Pension, Gratuity to 359 LG Retirees - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Singer, Davido reacts to the arrest of billionaire club owner, Obi Cubana - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info