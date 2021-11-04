Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges
News photo The Punch  - A first-year student in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Mirabel Obi, has alleged that her father lost contracts due to her twerking video that went viral five days ago.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Viral Twerking Video’ – UNN Medical Student Naija Loaded:
‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Viral Twerking Video’ – UNN Medical Student
‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Viral Twerking Video’ – UNN Medical Student Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Viral Twerking Video’ – UNN Medical Student
My father lost contracts due to my twerking video- UNN medical student The News Guru:
My father lost contracts due to my twerking video- UNN medical student
‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Twerking Video’, UNN Student Cries Out News Break:
‘My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Twerking Video’, UNN Student Cries Out
How My Father Lost Contracts Over Twerking Video – UNN Student The Will:
How My Father Lost Contracts Over Twerking Video – UNN Student
My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges Affairs TV:
My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video, UNN Medical Student Alleges Infotrust News:
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video, UNN Medical Student Alleges
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video – UNN Medical Student Alleges Online Nigeria:
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video – UNN Medical Student Alleges
UNN Medical Student Reveals Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video Global Village Extra:
UNN Medical Student Reveals Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video
Salone:
UKWU – My Father Lost Contracts Due To My Twerking Video – UNN Medical Student Cries Out
Undergraduate Who Twerking Video Went Viral Says Her Father Lost Contracts Due to The Video.. Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Undergraduate Who Twerking Video Went Viral Says Her Father Lost Contracts Due to The Video..
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video - UNN Medical Student Alleges Tori News:
My Father Lost Contracts Due To Twerking Video - UNN Medical Student Alleges


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info