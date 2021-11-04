Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Controversy as Ikoyi building owner, Femi Osibona feared dead in collapse
Daily Times  - There are multiple speculations that the owner of the high rise 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, Femi Osibona, may have died in the mishap.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Body Of Lagos Collapsed Building Owner, Femi Osibona, Recovered Leadership:
Body Of Lagos Collapsed Building Owner, Femi Osibona, Recovered
Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner, recovered from collapsed building The Cable:
Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner, recovered from collapsed building
Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Found Dead In Rubble The Trent:
Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Found Dead In Rubble
Collapsed 21-storey building: Dead body of developer, Osibona, retrieved from rubble The Herald:
Collapsed 21-storey building: Dead body of developer, Osibona, retrieved from rubble
Controversy as Ikoyi building owner, Femi Osibona feared dead in collapse Ripples Nigeria:
Controversy as Ikoyi building owner, Femi Osibona feared dead in collapse
Body of Femi Osinbona, owner of collapsed 21-storey building recovered The News Guru:
Body of Femi Osinbona, owner of collapsed 21-storey building recovered
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Body of Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes recovered-Official TV360 Nigeria:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Body of Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes recovered-Official
Collapsed 21-storey building: body of developer, Osibona, retrieved from rubble Daily Nigerian:
Collapsed 21-storey building: body of developer, Osibona, retrieved from rubble
Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Found Dead After Three Days Kanyi Daily:
Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Found Dead After Three Days
Body of collapsed high-rise building developer, Femi Osibona, recovered | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Body of collapsed high-rise building developer, Femi Osibona, recovered | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NEMA confirms recovery of body of Femi Osibona, owner of collapsed building The Point:
NEMA confirms recovery of body of Femi Osibona, owner of collapsed building
Photo Of The Man Behind Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Confirmed Dead Naija on Point:
Photo Of The Man Behind Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona Confirmed Dead
Body of collapsed Ikoyi building’s owner recovered MetroStar Nigeria:
Body of collapsed Ikoyi building’s owner recovered


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info