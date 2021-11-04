Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways in Nigeria’s maritime domain
News photo Global Upfront  - The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Thursday said it has introduced new measures to check security threats in the Nigerian maritime domain and deter persons who may seek illegal means of entry into the country as stowaways ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIMASA Issues Fresh Advisory To Stop Stowaways Leadership:
NIMASA Issues Fresh Advisory To Stop Stowaways
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways – The Sun Nigeria
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways The Eagle Online:
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways
NIMASA adopts new measures to tackle maritime threats National Accord:
NIMASA adopts new measures to tackle maritime threats
NIMASA Moves to Check Maritime Threats, Stowaways Business Post Nigeria:
NIMASA Moves to Check Maritime Threats, Stowaways
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways The Point:
NIMASA issues advisory to forestall maritime threats, stowaways
NIMASA Issues Advisory to check Maritime Threats, Stowaways Business Hilights:
NIMASA Issues Advisory to check Maritime Threats, Stowaways
MARITIME DOMAIN: NIMASA adopts new measures to Forestall Threats, Stowaways Maritime First Newspaper:
MARITIME DOMAIN: NIMASA adopts new measures to Forestall Threats, Stowaways


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info