Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News
PM News
- Michael Ade-Ojo denies selling the land of the collapsed Ikoyi property to Yemi
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I didn't sell collapsed building land to Osinbajo, says Elizade founder, Ade Ojo
Daily Post:
Ikoyi building: Nigerian billionaire, Michael Ade-Ojo denies selling land to Osinbajo
The Street Journal:
‘I did not own, sell land of collapsed building to Osinbajo’ – Chief Ade-Ojo
Nigerian Eye:
Ikoyi building: Nigerian billionaire, Michael Ade-Ojo denies selling land to Osinbajo
The Will:
Elizade Founder Denies Selling Collapsed Ikoyi Building Land To Osinbajo
Naija News:
Ade-Ojo Speaks On Selling Collapsed Building Land To Osinbajo
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I didn’t sell collapsed building land to Osinbajo - Elizade founder, Ade Ojo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Newsmakers:
Elizade Boss, Ade-Ojo, Denies Selling Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo
Gist Lovers:
Billionaire, Michael Ade-Ojo Debunks Claims of Selling Collapsed Ikoyi Building Land to Osinbajo
Global Village Extra:
IKOYI BUILDING: Elizade Motors CEO Denies Selling Land To Osinbajo
Tori News:
I Didn’t Sell Collapsed Building Land To Osinbajo, Says Elizade Founder, Ade Ojo
More Picks
1
Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
7
"Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
8
Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
