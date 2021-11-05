Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Sister of man trapped in the debris from the Ikoyi building collapse shares last video he made while entering the structure just before it collapsed
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ann Iwelue, a sister to a man, Samuel Iwelue, trapped in the debris from the Ikoyi building collapse has shared the last video he made while entering the structure on Monday, November 1.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
7
"Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
8
Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
