Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kuwait Sporting Club have terminated former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi four months after he signed a contract with the club.

 

The former Chelsea midfielder, 34, 

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-Chelsea star, Mikel Obi Daily Post:
Ex-Chelsea star, Mikel Obi's contract terminated
Al Kuwait SC Terminate Mikel’s Contract Complete Sports:
Al Kuwait SC Terminate Mikel’s Contract
Al Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi Vanguard News:
Al Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract
Kuwait SC Terminates Ex-Chelsea Star, Mikel Obi’s Contract Naija Loaded:
Kuwait SC Terminates Ex-Chelsea Star, Mikel Obi’s Contract
Kuwait SC have terminated Mikel Premium Times:
Kuwait SC have terminated Mikel's contract
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract four months after signing midfielder Ripples Nigeria:
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract four months after signing midfielder
Kuwait SC terminate Mikel-Obi’s contract after 4 months - P.M. News PM News:
Kuwait SC terminate Mikel-Obi’s contract after 4 months - P.M. News
Mikel Obi’s Contract With Kuwaiti Side Kuwait FC Terminated The Will:
Mikel Obi’s Contract With Kuwaiti Side Kuwait FC Terminated
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract The Eagle Online:
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract
Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi sacked just months after leaving Stoke - Soccernet NG SoccerNet Nigeria:
Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi sacked just months after leaving Stoke - Soccernet NG
Al Kuwait SC terminate Mikel Obi’s contract Prompt News:
Al Kuwait SC terminate Mikel Obi’s contract
Mikel: Al Kuwait SC terminate ex-Chelsea star & former Nigeria captain’s contra My Celebrity & I:
Mikel: Al Kuwait SC terminate ex-Chelsea star & former Nigeria captain’s contra
Ex-Chelsea star, Mikel Obi’s contract terminated Edujandon:
Ex-Chelsea star, Mikel Obi’s contract terminated
Kuwait club cancels Mikel Obi News Breakers:
Kuwait club cancels Mikel Obi's contract
Ex-Chelsea Star, Mikel Obi’s Contract Terminated Infotrust News:
Ex-Chelsea Star, Mikel Obi’s Contract Terminated
Mikel Obi Quits Kuwait SC Amid Claims To Join Antonio Conte At Tottenham. (See Details) Legit 9ja:
Mikel Obi Quits Kuwait SC Amid Claims To Join Antonio Conte At Tottenham. (See Details)
Kuwait Football Club Terminates Mikel Obi’s Contract Global Village Extra:
Kuwait Football Club Terminates Mikel Obi’s Contract
Al Kuwait SC Terminate Mikel’s Contract Benco News:
Al Kuwait SC Terminate Mikel’s Contract
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract Within Nigeria:
Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info