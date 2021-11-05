CBN Spends N58.6 Billion To Print 2.5 Billion Pieces Of Naira Notes Naija Loaded - The Central Bank of Nigeria spent the sum of N58.618 billion to print 2.518 billion Naira notes, valued at 1. 063 trillion in, 2020. This was contained in the bank’s 2020 Currency Report posted on its website.



News Credibility Score: 99%