Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I don't know whether he had children - Mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, speaks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The mother of former Boko Haram leader, late Abubakar Shekau, Falmata Shekau, has said she regretted giving birth to him because he was a tragedy to humanity.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram: ‘I regret bringing Shekau to this world’ – mother Daily Times:
Boko Haram: ‘I regret bringing Shekau to this world’ – mother
TRUST TV Exclusive: I regret giving birth to Shekau – Mother Daily Trust:
TRUST TV Exclusive: I regret giving birth to Shekau – Mother
Boko Haram: I Regret Giving Birth To Abubakar Shekau – Mother Laments Naija Loaded:
Boko Haram: I Regret Giving Birth To Abubakar Shekau – Mother Laments
I don Gist Punch:
I don't know whether he had children - Mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, speaks
Boko Haram: ‘I regret bringing Shekau to this world’ – mother Politics Nigeria:
Boko Haram: ‘I regret bringing Shekau to this world’ – mother
I Regret Giving Birth To Shekau – Mother Affairs TV:
I Regret Giving Birth To Shekau – Mother


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info