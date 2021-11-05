Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
The Punch  - The first accused person in the murder of Iniubong Umoren, one Uduak Akpan, a 20-year-old undergraduate on Thursday made a U-turn, pleading not guilty

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty Daily Post:
Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty Yaba Left Online:
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
Iniubong Umoren: Murder Suspect Uduak Frank Pleads Not Guilty Independent:
Iniubong Umoren: Murder Suspect Uduak Frank Pleads Not Guilty
Suspected Killer Of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, Makes A U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty The Nigeria Lawyer:
Suspected Killer Of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, Makes A U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty
Murder Of Iniubong Umoren: First Accused Makes U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty The Will:
Murder Of Iniubong Umoren: First Accused Makes U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty
Iniubong Umoren: Uduak Akpan makes u-turn, pleads not guilty First Reports:
Iniubong Umoren: Uduak Akpan makes u-turn, pleads not guilty
Suspected Killer Of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, Makes a U-turn, Pleads Not Guilty Infotrust News:
Suspected Killer Of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, Makes a U-turn, Pleads Not Guilty
Iniubong Umoren’s self-confessed killer, Uduak Akpan makes U-turn, pleads not guilty Gist Reel:
Iniubong Umoren’s self-confessed killer, Uduak Akpan makes U-turn, pleads not guilty
Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty Edujandon:
Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not Guilty Luci Post:
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not Guilty
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty Naija Parrot:
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty Within Nigeria:
Self-confessed killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Umoren makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Akwa Ibom Job Seeker: Alleged Killer Of Umoren Makes U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty Naija News:
Akwa Ibom Job Seeker: Alleged Killer Of Umoren Makes U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty
Iniobong Umoren Murder: Uduak Makes A U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty Talk Glitz:
Iniobong Umoren Murder: Uduak Makes A U-Turn, Pleads Not Guilty
JusticeForIniubongUmoren: Prime suspect, Uduak Frank, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty . Instablog 9ja:
JusticeForIniubongUmoren: Prime suspect, Uduak Frank, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty .
Umoren Murder: Council Boss Testifies In Court As Suspect, Uduak Makes U-turn The New Diplomat:
Umoren Murder: Council Boss Testifies In Court As Suspect, Uduak Makes U-turn


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info