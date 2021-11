Okowa charges Warri kingdom to work with Olu to engender peace in Delta, Nigeria

Okowa charges Warri kingdom to work with Olu to engender peace in Delta, Nigeria



Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has charged Warri Kingdom to work with Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III to ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOkowa charges Warri kingdom to work with Olu to engender peace in Delta, NigeriaGovernor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has charged Warri Kingdom to work with Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%