Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Billionaire rapper, and fashion designer, Kanye West has opened up on his rivalry with his colleague, Drake, accusing the Canadian born rapper of alluding to 'fu**ing' his wife and then ly
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kim Kardashian still my wife, says Ye amid ongoing divorce
The Guardian:
Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife
News Break:
Kim Kardashian Is Still My Wife, Says Kanye West
Oyo Gist:
"Kim Kardashian is still my wife"- Kanye West
The News Guru:
Kim Kardashian still my wife, says Ye amid ongoing divorce
The Will:
Kim Kardashian Is Still My Wife – Ye
Lailas News:
Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian ‘is still his wife’
Infotrust News:
Kim Kardashian Still My Wife, Says Ye Amid Ongoing Divorce
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is STILL his wife | Ladun Liadi's Blog
EE Live:
Kim Kardashian is still my wife - Ye
Tori News:
''We Are Not Divorced'' - Kanye West Says As He Insists Kim Kardashian 'Is Still His Wife'
More Picks
1
Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
7
"Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
8
Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...