Man crushed to death while attempting to 'collect' money from truck driver in Kwara
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A heavy-duty truck has crushed one Usman Salakani to death in IIorin, the Kwara State capital.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

