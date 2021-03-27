Post News
News at a Glance
"Cancellation of the sit at home protest in Anambra is the right thing to do" - Shehu Sani
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has applauded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the cancelation of the sit at home order originally put in place to coincide with the Anambra governorship elect
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Anambra Election: Igbo stakeholders react to IPOB's cancellation of sit at home order
Tunde Ednut:
Shehu Sani reacts to cancellation of IPOB sit at home protest in Anambra
Within Nigeria:
Shehu Sani reacts to cancellation of IPOB sit at home protest in Anambra
Naija News:
Anambra 2021: Shehu Sani Hails IPOB Over Cancellation Of Sit-At-Home Order
Fresh Reporters:
Anambra Election: Igbo Stakeholders React To IPOB’s Cancellation Of Sit At Home Order
Edujandon:
Despite IPOB’s reversal of sit-at-home order, Anambra streets deserted
Global Village Extra:
Anambra Streets Empty Despite IPOB's Reversal Of Sit-at-home Order
Tori News:
"Cancellation of Sit-at-Home Protest In Anambra Is The Right Thing to Do" - Shehu Sani
One moment please...