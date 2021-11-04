Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - It was a gory sight at the Post office area of Ilorin Kwara state capital Thursday morning when an articulated vehicle known as a trailer crushed one Usman

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man crushed to death by truck in Ilorin – NSCDC The Nation:
Man crushed to death by truck in Ilorin – NSCDC
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin Vanguard News:
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin
Trailer crushes man in Ilorin Daily Post:
Trailer crushes man in Ilorin
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin The Sun:
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin
Man crushed to death by truck in Ilorin The Eagle Online:
Man crushed to death by truck in Ilorin
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin Republican Nigeria:
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin
Man Crushed To Death By Trailer In Ilorin City Mirror News:
Man Crushed To Death By Trailer In Ilorin
Man Crushed To Death By Trailer In Ilorin Tori News:
Man Crushed To Death By Trailer In Ilorin


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info