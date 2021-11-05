Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 33-year-old Belgian woman fell 100 feet to her death after posing for a selfie on the edge of a cliff during a trip with her husband.

 

Zoe Snoeks slipped off the precipice near the v

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff Yaba Left Online:
Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff
Woman Falls 100 Feet To Her Death After Posing For Selfie On A Cliff (Photos) Naija Loaded:
Woman Falls 100 Feet To Her Death After Posing For Selfie On A Cliff (Photos)
Woman Falls Off Cliff To Her Death While Taking Selfie News Break:
Woman Falls Off Cliff To Her Death While Taking Selfie
33-year-old woman falls to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff Lailas News:
33-year-old woman falls to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff
Woman Falls 100 Feet To Her Death After Posing For Selfie On A Cliff Infotrust News:
Woman Falls 100 Feet To Her Death After Posing For Selfie On A Cliff
Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff Naija Parrot:
Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff
33-Year-Old Woman Falls 100ft To Her Death While Posing For Photos Taken By Husband On Edge Of Cliff Tori News:
33-Year-Old Woman Falls 100ft To Her Death While Posing For Photos Taken By Husband On Edge Of Cliff


   More Picks
1 Kuwait SC terminates Mikel Obi's contract four months after joining the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Akpan, makes a U-turn, pleads not guilty - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ikoyi building collapse: Only 19 families reported missing persons - Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 My father lost contracts due to twerking video, UNN medical student alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Kanye West accuses Drake of lying to him about sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ade-Ojo: "I Didn't Sell Collapsed Building Land to Osinbajo" - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army to commission 3,885 cadets, enlist 18,000 recruits in 2022 - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info