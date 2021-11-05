Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff







Zoe Snoeks slipped off the precipice near the v Linda Ikeji Blog - A 33-year-old Belgian woman fell 100 feet to her death after posing for a selfie on the edge of a cliff during a trip with her husband.Zoe Snoeks slipped off the precipice near the v



News Credibility Score: 99%