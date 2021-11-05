Drama As Retirees Block Government House In Cross River Over Unpaid Gratuities, Pensions

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Kogi, recover dangerous charms, arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
I don't know whether he had children - Mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
"Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
"Cancellation of the sit at home protest in Anambra is the right thing to do" - Shehu Sani - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Video highlights from Dorathy Bachor’s Squid Game-themed birthday party (Watch) - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
CBN Spends N58.6 Billion To Print 2.5 Billion Pieces Of Naira Notes - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago