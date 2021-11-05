Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How politicians sabotaged amnesty programme for bandits in Zamfara – Gov. Matawalle
Nigerian Eye  - Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, says the political elite sabotaged the amnesty programme launched for bandits in his state. The governor spoke during the Urgent Conversations programme of RadioNow on Friday. Mattawale was one of the governors ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Politicians sabotaged amnesty programme for bandits in Zamfara — Matawalle The Punch:
Politicians sabotaged amnesty programme for bandits in Zamfara — Matawalle
Matawalle: Bandits’ informants have exposed some politicians Daily Trust:
Matawalle: Bandits’ informants have exposed some politicians
Matawalle: How Politicians Sabotaged Amnesty Programme For Bandits In Zamfara Information Nigeria:
Matawalle: How Politicians Sabotaged Amnesty Programme For Bandits In Zamfara
Politicians frustrated dialogue with bandits — Gov Matawalle Ripples Nigeria:
Politicians frustrated dialogue with bandits — Gov Matawalle
Matawalle reveals how politicians sabotaged amnesty programme for bandits in Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Matawalle reveals how politicians sabotaged amnesty programme for bandits in Zamfara
Governor Matawalle Reveals Sponsors Of Bandits In Zamfara Naija News:
Governor Matawalle Reveals Sponsors Of Bandits In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Why I declined Osinbajo’s invitation, by Comedian Mr Macaroni - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Anambra election: AAC candidate, Nwankwo steps down, endorses PDP's Ozigbo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Real reason why we arrested, detained Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info