NFVCB allegedly bans new Marvel movie ‘The Eternals’ from cinemas
News photo Gist Lovers  - The film which was slated to premiere this weekend has been yanked from cinema schedules. It appears Nigeria has joined an increasing list of world countries to place a ban on new Marvel superhero movie, ‘The Eternals’. Going by multiple online ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

