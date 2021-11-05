Obadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimonies

Obadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimonies



The remains of late Dr Obadiah Mailafia were on Friday, November 5, 2021, laid to rest in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. The service of songs and tributes ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineObadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimoniesThe remains of late Dr Obadiah Mailafia were on Friday, November 5, 2021, laid to rest in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. The service of songs and tributes ...



News Credibility Score: 99%