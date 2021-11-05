Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimonies
Obadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimonies

The remains of late Dr Obadiah Mailafia were on Friday, November 5, 2021, laid to rest in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. The service of songs and tributes ...

   More Picks
1 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Why I declined Osinbajo’s invitation, by Comedian Mr Macaroni - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Anambra election: AAC candidate, Nwankwo steps down, endorses PDP's Ozigbo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Real reason why we arrested, detained Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
