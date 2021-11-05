Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Poll: DIG, AIG Resign, Redeployed
The Nigeria Lawyer  - A Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) deployed to Anambra State for Saturday’s governorship election have resigned from the assignment.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

DIG, AIG Deployed To Anambra For Election Resign The Trent:
DIG, AIG Deployed To Anambra For Election Resign
Salone:
UPDATE – Anambra Election: DIG, AIG Resign, Redeployed
DIG Joseph Egbunike Appointed By IGP To Lead Policemen Deployed for Anambra Election Resigns Nigeria Breaking News:
DIG Joseph Egbunike Appointed By IGP To Lead Policemen Deployed for Anambra Election Resigns
Anambra Election: Intrigue As IGP Baba Redeploys DIG Egbunike Naija News:
Anambra Election: Intrigue As IGP Baba Redeploys DIG Egbunike


   More Picks
1 Comedian Taaooma hits back as she's called out for visiting VP Yemi Osinbajo with other Nigerian comedians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Kogi, recover dangerous charms, arms and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I don't know whether he had children - Mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "Nah food wey I cook nah him I wan dey post now" - Davido says as he shows off cooking skills (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
5 Woman falls 100 feet to her death after posing for selfie on a cliff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 "Cancellation of the sit at home protest in Anambra is the right thing to do" - Shehu Sani - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 ''Why don't you guys ever do it small and cute?- Socialite PrettyMike tackles fans who tattoo their favorite celebrities on their bodies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Video highlights from Dorathy Bachor’s Squid Game-themed birthday party (Watch) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
9 CBN Spends N58.6 Billion To Print 2.5 Billion Pieces Of Naira Notes - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Truck crushes man to death in Ilorin | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info