Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwara Gov, NALVEJ Mourn Ex-NAN MD, Jide Adebayo
Leadership  - Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Omu-Aran community and the media fraternity on the death of a former acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chief Jide Adebayo. Also, the League of Veteran ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies The Nation:
Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies
Kwara Gov mourns ex-NAN MD Republican Nigeria:
Kwara Gov mourns ex-NAN MD
Ex-NAN Acting MD, Jide Adebayo, Dies At 66 Western Post News:
Ex-NAN Acting MD, Jide Adebayo, Dies At 66
Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies Tunde Ednut:
Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies
Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies Within Nigeria:
Former NAN Ag.MD Jide Adebayo dies


   More Picks
1 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Why I declined Osinbajo’s invitation, by Comedian Mr Macaroni - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Anambra election: AAC candidate, Nwankwo steps down, endorses PDP's Ozigbo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Real reason why we arrested, detained Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info