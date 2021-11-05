Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC
News photo The Cable  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its officials did not take pictures with Obi Cubana, the Abuja-based business mogul, after his release.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Declare bandits terrorists under 24 hours - House of Reps members tell President Buhari again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Why I declined Osinbajo’s invitation, by Comedian Mr Macaroni - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Anambra election: AAC candidate, Nwankwo steps down, endorses PDP's Ozigbo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "This will hurt forever" - Actress Zainab Balogun mourns the death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Anambra decides: APC has written 10 LGs results ahead of Saturday - Obiano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Real reason why we arrested, detained Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 FAKE NEWS People in viral picture with Obi Cubana NOT our staff, says EFCC - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 D’Tigress Players Pocket $9,500 Each From Adopt A Sport Initiative Deal - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Justice Odili’s home raid may cost Malami SAN title, says NBA president - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Five dead, many injured as kerosene tank explodes in Abuja market - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
